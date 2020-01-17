Imbibe ‘nation first’ spirit: Gov to NCC cadets

RONO HILLS, Jan 16: Governor BD Mishra exhorted the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to imbibe the “nation first spirit,” strive towards defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation, and reinforce social unity.

Mishra said this during the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ camp of the NCC at the Rajiv Gandhi University campus here on Thursday.

The 12-day national-level NCC camp, which started on 6 January, is being conducted by the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Bn NCC, Naharlagun, under the aegis of the Tezpur NCC group.

Six hundred cadets from Arunachal, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with four officers and 40 instructors, are participating in the camp.

The governor exhorted the cadets to live up to their motto of ‘Unity in Discipline’ and become model citizens. He advised them to put sincere effort into every endeavour, “be performers, and expand your horizon of awareness and knowledge.”

The governor also presented awards to the best cadets in different competitions that had been held earlier. (Raj Bhavan)