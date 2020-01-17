Min sets deadline for laying Tamin-Tali road

PALIN, Jan 16: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam has directed the contractor laying the Tamin-Tali road in Kra Daadi district to “complete the road’s construction upto Guchi village within 10 to 15 days.”

The minister, who along with the department’s engineers inspected the road on Thursday, raised the public’s concern over the delay in construction.

“The public is expected to be disappointed. They have been demanding this road, and as elected representatives, we have to listen to their demand. Accordingly, I have come to check on the progress of work,” Ngandam said.

The minister was accompanied by, among others, Palin MLA Balo Raja and Tali MLA Jikke Tako.