Tagyung Yangfo, wanted for DSP’s murder, killed in encounter

CM lauds SIT’s gallantry

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jan 18: Wanted criminal Tagyung Yangfo alias Jumbo Yangfo, who was accused of killing DSP Bomto Kamdak on 13 August, 2016, near Wada Camp in East Kameng district, was killed in an encounter with police at Rama Camp area in West Kameng district on early Saturday morning.

A special investigation team (SIT) led by SP Navdeep Singh Brar and including Inspectors T Bage and Ashok Taying, SI Wangsu, and others, carried out the operation at around 8:30 on Saturday morning, informed Papum Pare SP Jimi Chiram during a press briefing at the capital SP’s office here.

“Information was received from reliable sources, which was substantiated by technical inputs, that wanted accused in Chayang Tajo PS FIR No 5/2016 u/s 302, 33, 212, 216/34 IPC read with 27 Arms Act, Tagyung Yangfo, was hiding in Dirang area in West Kameng district,” Chiram said.

He said Yangfo had multiple cases registered against him, “including the abovementioned case, in which he had shot dead late DSP Bomto Kamdak.”

The state government had announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakhs for information leading to Yangfo’s arrest, Chiram said.

“During the raid, his (Yangfo) wife was found at the spot, and a 12-bore gun and gun-making material were recovered from the hideout in Rama Camp area. On further search, the accused was located at Khamkar Nala nearby. He was asked to surrender before the police. At this, he drew his pistol and started firing. One bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of the SIT SP (Brar) who was leading the team,” Chiram informed.

He said Yangfo was chased down, and the police opened fire in self defence and to apprehend the accused.

“During firing, he was injured. He was immediately taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Chiram said.

“Tagyung Yangfo was a notorious criminal who was involved in activities like extortion, robbery, murder, kidnapping, etc. He had multiple cases registered against him,” the SP added.

DSP Kamdak and a civilian were killed in an exchange of fire between police and Yangfo near Wada camp, in Chayang Tajo ADC HQ. Yangfo had been absconding since then.

CM lauds SIT

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has lauded the SIT members for their gallant act.

“I appreciate the gallant efforts of state police force in bringing to task Tagyung Yangfo in the retaliatory firing resorted by SIT led by Navdeep Singh Brar. SIT was trying to nab him in connection to murder of DSP Bomto Kamdak,” the CM said in a Facebook post.

Terming it “a remarkable feat achieved by the state police force under the leadership of DGP RP Upadhyaya,” Khandu said, “I commend the brave members of the SIT team who risked their lives in the line of duty.”