15-year-old Tario secures 2nd gold for Arunachal; boxers John & Pakba enter semis

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: Fifteen-year-old weightlifter Markio Tario clinched the second gold medal for Arunachal in the U-21 boys’ -67 kg weightlifting competition in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games 2020 at Sarusajai Stadium here in Assam on Saturday.

Tario lifted a total of 268 kgs (118 in snatch and 150 in clean & jerk) to win the gold. He hails from Tali village in Kra-Daadi district.

Balo Yalam secured the silver medal in the U-17 girls’ -55 kg category. She lifted a total of 153 kgs (67 in snatch and 86 in clean & jerk).

In the U-21 girls’ -59 kg category, Liza Kamsha won the bronze medal. She lifted a total of 157 kgs (67 in snatch and 90 in clean & jerk).

Weightlifters Ahim Lapung (U-17 boys’ -67 kg) and Posen Kongkan (U-17 girls’ -59 kg) finished at the 6th and the 4th position, respectively.

Notably, representing Rajasthan, weightlifter Boni Mangkhya, from Seppa in East Kameng district of Arunachal, won the gold in the U-17 girls’ -55 kg category.

Boxers Huri John and Taw Pakba have entered the semifinals in their respective categories, thereby assuring medals for the state.

John stormed into the semifinals after defeating his opponent from Punjab in the 48-50 kg U-17 boys’ category with a split-decision 3-2 score, while Pakba defeated his opponent from Madhya Pradesh by a score of 5-0 in the 63 kg U-17 boys’ category.

John and Pakba will play their semifinal bouts on 20 January.

In badminton, Nikhil Chetry lost his match against his opponent from Kerala in the U-17 boys’ category in straight sets, 21-14, 21-14.

The medal tally for Arunachal stands at 2 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze medals as on 18 January.

Arunachal has fielded players in archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, judo, table tennis, weightlifting and wrestling in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

Meanwhile, Khelo India Itanagar informed that “lifters Tario and Mangkhya are presently attending the India camp in Patiala, Punjab, to participate in the upcoming Asian Youth (Boys & Girls) and Junior (Men & Women) Weightlifting Championship,” to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from 12 to 20 February.