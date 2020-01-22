30 highway traffic wardens to man 4-lane construction

[ Nellie N Manpoong ]

ITANAGAR, Jan 21: Additional District Magistrate Talo Potom informed that the state government has sanctioned recruitment of 30 highway traffic wardens to keep a check on any external obstructions in the construction of the four-lane highway.

“The interview is complete and they are undergoing training. We will deploy the men in two shifts-from 6pm to 2am and from 2am to 10am,” he said.

He also informed that the government has provided three companies of paramilitary force and a platoon of the State Disaster Response Force to deal with miscreants, while the police are called when required.

“We are here to request contractors, highway engineers and authority engineers to carry on with the work, and if there is any problem that can be solved by the administration, it will be taken care of,” he assured.

The main highway from Itanagar to Naharlagun has also opened for traffic at night time, but may close down when the formation cutting comes to a close.

“We have tried to give minimum harassment to the public and are trying to provide a comfortable road to the public at the earliest,” he added.