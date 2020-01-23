170 ILP violators externed in capital, 55 detained in Ziro

ITANAGAR, Jan 22: A total of 170 persons from the Capital region were sent out of the state for not possessing inner line permits (ILP) or any valid inner line permits during a drive conducted by the district administration of Itanagar-Capital region, along with the police here on Tuesday last.

The drive was carried out by the executive magistrates along with police personnel at several locations in the Capital region.

From, Itanagar 63 ILP violators were detained, while 86 others were detained from Naharlagun and another 21 were detained from Banderdewa.

Later, all defaulters were brought before the executive magistrate at the mobile court and all the 170 violators were deported out of the state through the ILP check gate at Banderdewa.

Stressing that the district administration has ‘zero tolerance’ against such violators, Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom appealed to “all non-APST brothers and sisters to cooperate with the administration in carrying out the drive successfully.”

“The genuine citizens need not worry as the drive is not targeted at them, but against illegal migrants without any documents or are in

possession of forged documents. Many fake ILP passes were also detected during the drive and action would soon be taken against such illegal syndicate issuing fake ILPs,” the DC said and appealed that “people avoid approaching illegal operators for passes lest they should land up in trouble unnecessarily.”

Informing that the drive would continue from time to time, the DC appealed to all genuine non-APSTs to always keep photocopies or scanned copies of ILPs with them to avoid any embarrassment during such checks while moving around in the city.

The capital administration and police have further appealed everyone to cooperate in making Itanagar safe, secure and serene.

In Lower Subansiri’s Ziro, 55 persons without ILPs were detained and 62 defaulters penalised under the BEFR Act, 1873 during a two-day unannounced ILP check drive conducted by the district administration in Ziro-Hapoli township on 20 and 21 January. (DIPRO)