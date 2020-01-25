Arunachal thrash Tripura 16-0, enter semis

KOHIMA, Jan 24: Arunachal thrashed Tripura 16-0 in their last group match of the North East Dr T Ao Trophy played at Indira Gandhi (IG) Stadium here on Friday.

The win also secured Arunachal a berth in the semifinal.

Arunachal will meet Mizoram in the semifinal.

The state lost 1-4 to host Nagaland in the opening match and drew 1-1 with Manipur in the second match.

Both Arunachal and Manipur had the same number of points (4) from three matches. But Arunachal entered the semifinal because of their superior goal difference.