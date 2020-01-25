Upper Subansiri boys and Capital complex girls win Hangpan Dada Memorial tournament

Governor call on youths to explore self-employment opportunities

SEPPA, Jan 24: The 4th edition of under 18 State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy for Football & Volleyball (Boys & Girls) has concluded with Upper Subansiri winning the Boys football championship by defeating Anjaw and Capital Complex girls team beating Lower Subansiri.

Upper Subansiri boys defeated Anjaw 2-1.

Kulin Raji of Upper Subansiri received the best player award in football (boys).

In football (girls), Capital Complex beat Lower Subansiri to emerge as champion. Giani Ramching of Capital Complex received the best player award in football (Girls).

In volleyball (boys), Capital Complex defeated Papum Pare to win the trophy. Yukar Tadum of Capital Complex was adjudged best player in volleyball (boys), while in girl’s category, Lower Subansiri emerged winner beating Capital Complex. Mosing Yanang of Capital Complex received the best player award in volleyball (girls).

Altogether 1283 players and 78 officials participated in the tournament conducted by the Directorate of Sports in collaboration with East Kameng district administration.

Governor BD Mishra on Friday gave away the prizes to the winners and runners up teams.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor congratulated the winners of all the four events. Impressed by the enthusiastic participation in the tournament, particularly girls, he advised all to work hard and excel in the next edition of the tournament named after the brave son of the soil, Hangpan Dada, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous).

The Governor, who paid floral tribute to Hangpan Dada on the occasion, said that by instituting and conducting the tournament in his name, the state has expressed its pride for his courage in the defence of motherland in the best tradition of the Indian Army.

The Governor also called upon the large gathering of youth to stand on their own by becoming entrepreneurs. He said that they must not seek job as such a mindset deters them to utilize their full potential. ‘Youths must explore avenues through ‘Start-up’ schemes’, he stressed.

He emphasized upon the youths that they must avoid drugs, gun-culture and destructive altitude.

The Sports & Youth Affairs (SYA) Minister Mama Natung, Local MLA Tapuk Taku, Secretary SYA Ameya Abhyankar, East Kameng Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Singh Rajawat, SP Piyush Fulzele, Director, Sports Tadar Apa and Director, Youth Affairs, Ramesh Linggi also participated in the programme. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)