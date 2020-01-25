Tali ADC office inaugurated

Discharge duties with utmost sincerity: Felix

TALI, Jan 24: The ADC’s office here in KraDaadi district was inaugurated by Home Minister Bamang Felix on January 22.

It is also the first time that vehicles have reached the Tali ADC headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Felix urged the government employees to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and responsibility, stating that negligence in discharging duties will be viewed strictly. He also advised them to stay in their place of posting.

“If you are posted and drawing salary against Tali then you must stay in station,” he ordered.

He exhorted the educated youths of Tali and Pipsorang circles to look back at the society from where they came.

The HM assured his help in future for any kind of developmental activities in Tali.

Earlier in the morning, Felix laid foundation stone for establishment of police station at Tali.

Tali -Pipsorang MLA Jikke Tako promised to convert the road to Tali to a pitched one by 2021.

We’ll together develop a model ADC headquarters at Tali, he said, adding that the inauguration of the ADC headquarters is the first step towards the realization of his dream.

It is pertinent to mention here that mobile phone connectivity has reached Tali and the service is being provided by BSNL.

Chayangtajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi called upon all the stakeholders to come together for all round development of Tali constituency.

Deputy Commissioner S Miji said that with the inauguration of the ADC office, administration will be at the doorsteps of the people. No camp office for Tali would be entertained at Palin from today onwards, he said.

He sought full cooperation and support from the public for effective implementation of programme and policies of the government. DIPRO