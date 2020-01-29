Sanitary napkin production unit set up in Rayang

Correspondent

RAYANG, Jan 28: East Siang DC Kinny Singh inaugurated a sanitary napkin production unit in Rayang village on Tuesday.

The operation of the factory has been assigned to the Rayang Self Help Group (Woman)-Lekolai, formed under the State Rural Livelihood Mission, and the sanction worth Rs 4.50 lakhs for the project was granted by local MLA Ninong Ering through his LAD fund.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC assured the SHG of all necessary assistance in promoting the production unit, and expressed hope that the sanitary napkins produced by the unit would find a good market in the region.

Stating that “entrepreneurship development is a part of economic empowerment of the rural women,” the DC asked DMO Dr Kaling Dai and Women & Child Development Deputy Director Poung Ering-Angu, who accompanied her, to “give necessary feedback to the producer group.”

The DC and other officials also inspected the production of sanitary napkins in the factory, and advised the women to adopt the trade to enhance their income.

DDSE Jonge Yirang suggested to the producers to “maintain quality of products,” and said the education department would procure sanitary napkins from the unit and provide them to girl students.

Among others, MLA Ninong Ering, Ruksin ADC Kabit Apang, SRLM Block Mission Manager Koyem Ratan, members of Assam-based Always Foundation Nayan Saikia and Bagmita Saikia, resource person Aquib Javed, and GBs attended the inauguration.