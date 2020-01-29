Yak farmers trained

THINGBU, Jan 28: Fifty yak and yak-cattle hybrid farmers from Thingbu, Jang and Mago areas benefitted from a ‘training-cum-technology demonstration programme with support of tribal livestock farmers’, organised here by Dirang (West Kameng)-based National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) on Tuesday.

During the programme, which was conducted in collaboration with the animal husbandry & veterinary department, Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Thopten Tashi briefed the participants on “scientific feeding, breeding and reproductive and health management of yak and yak-cattle hybrids.”

Senior scientist Dr D Medhi and AEC Panten also spoke.

The farmers were apprised of clean and hygienic milk production and value addition to their products for better income generation.

The NRCY, led by its Director Dr P Chakravarty, provided tarpaulins, PP ropes, gumboots, mineral mixtures, concentrated yak feed, salt, veterinary medicines, etc, among the farmers.