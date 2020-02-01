Marketing of products remains a challenge: DCM

Social Entrepreneurship Meet-2020

ITANAGAR, Jan 31: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said Arunachal has plenty of potential in agriculture, horticulture and allied sectors but marketing of the products remains a big issue which needs to be addressed.

“The state produces lots of agricultural raw materials, like arecanut. But there is no agri-based industry in the state to produce finished goods,” Mein said, addressing the valedictory function of the Arunachal Pradesh Social Entrepreneurship Meet-2020 at the Dorjee Khandu auditorium here on Friday.

He said there is an urgent need to set up agri-based industries in the state, so that the farmers get the right values for their produces. Mein said farmers, weavers, artisans, tour guides, etc, of the state are still unable to get the right value for their products and services despite their hard work and skills.

The DCM expressed hope that the meet would create opportunities for the people and help them find solutions to these issues.

He said the state government is emphasizing on wooing investment to Arunachal by creating a business-friendly environment.

He thanked the entrepreneurs who came to share their ideas and encourage the local entrepreneurs, and said such entrepreneurship meets would go a long way in promoting local entrepreneurship in the state.

“The main motto of organising the social entrepreneurship meet was to identify new enterprises that will help the government promote new entrepreneurship,” said Planning Secretary Himanshu Gupta.

The DCM gave away the prizes to the winners in the ‘Ideation’ category, while Principal Secretary Ashish Verma gave away the prizes to the winners in the ‘Enterprise’ category.

Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona, MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Gabriel D Wangsu, entrepreneurs from within and outside the state, and educated youths attended the meet.

The two-day meet was organized by the finance, planning & investment department with the theme, ‘Social entrepreneurship: Challenges, relevance and opportunities’. (DCM’s PR Cell)