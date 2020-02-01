Reh festival greetings

ITANAGAR, Jan 31: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Reh festival of the Idu Mishmi community.

The CM in his message said, “Idu Mishmis are known for their creativity and (are) popular for being the custodians of rich Mother Nature.”

He commended the Idus for conserving nature and contributing immensely towards fighting global warming.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the festivity would evoke the blessings of divine mother Nanyi Inyitaya and further strengthen

the spirit of brotherhood and social integration.

“I offer my prayers to divine mother Nanyi Inyitaya to bless each one of us with her choicest blessings,” the governor said. (CM’s PR Cell & Raj Bhavan)