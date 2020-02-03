APSCW members participate in NCW foundation day event

ITANAGAR, Feb 2: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi along with member Techi Hunmai attended the 27th foundation day event of the National Commission for Women (NCW) in New Delhi on 31 January.

To commemorate its foundation day, the NCW organised a national consultation, in association with UN Women, ‘to review current challenges that affect the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, 1995 (Beijing+25) and also the full realization of gender equality’.

The consultation was themed ‘Moving towards generational equality: Realizing women’s rights for an equal future’.

The celebration was attended by representatives from various state commissions for women.

Meanwhile, APSCW member Likha Joya and legal advisor Karmu Chatton attended the two-day national conference organised by the Organizing Committee of North East Land and Development Conference, in collaboration with Martin Luther Christian University, on ‘Land, laws, locals and livelihoods: Tenure dynamics and development paradigms in NE India’ on 30 and 31 January at Martin Luther Christian University, Shillong.

The topics that were discussed included ‘divergence and conflict between the customary traditional rights over land’, indigenous identity, customary and cultural diversity, land acquisition, etc.