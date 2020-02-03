Riders promote environmental awareness

ITANAGAR, Feb 2: A group of five riders from the Itanagar Cycling Meet on Sunday pedalled from the Yupia junction to the Itanagar monastery to promote cycling and environmental awareness among the people.

Highlighting the health benefits of cycling, the club’s founder, Pei Ijum Gadi, informed that similar rides will be organised on the first Sunday of every month. He appealed to parents to start gifting their children bicycles instead of smartphones.

Besides Gadi, the other riders were Joseph Gollo (from Itanagar), Dhenis Pombu (Nirjuli), Tailyang Taya and Lungkang Pada (RGU). Kenmin Nilling was the ‘marshal-cum-medical in-charge’ of the ride.