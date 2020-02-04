DC hands over motorboat to promote ecotourism

PAYA, Feb 3: West Siang DC Swetika Sachan handed over a motorboat to the Paya Village Eco-Tourism Development Committee (PEDC) here in a bid to promote ecotourism.

The motorboat, procured with fund from the Arunachal Tourism Society, was handed over to the members of the committee during a function held here on Monday.

The tourism department and the PEDC signed an agreement by which the motorboat will provide service from Paya to Bene village at a fixed rate of Rs 200 per trip. The villagers will have to pay a minimum of Rs 5000 annually as revenue to the government.

The DC advised the villagers to come up with ideas for self-sustainable activities.

“Hospitality and amenities matter most to the tourists, and construction of toilets and tourist huts on the river bank is an encouraging trend,” she said.

DFO Abhinav Kumar, SP Jummar Basar, PHED EE Kirba Sora and DTO T Kopak in their addresses stressed on the need to conserve the Yomgo river by keeping it clean. They advised the villagers to use the money earned from the boat service for the development of the village. (DIPRO)