Dai family expresses gratitude to well-wishers

ITANAGAR, Feb 4: The family of former chief secretary late Matin Dai extended gratitude to the expressions of love and remembrance of late Dai, who passed away on 31 January, 2020.

“At a time of mourning the kind words of condolence from relatives and friends, senior bureaucrats, officers and administrators, senior citizens, neighbours, visitors and well-wishers from across the state and other parts of the country who rallied around has given us

consolation and strength,” the family said in a message on Tuesday evening.

“We thank the governor of Arunachal Pradesh for his kind message of condolence, the chief minister and the deputy chief minister for their personal letters of warm tribute and love; Swami Prathamananda Maharaj and Ramakrishna Mission Hospital for their love and unreserved service; the bishop of Miao for his message of sympathy and prayers, former chief minister Gegong Apang and eminent political personalities of the state for their kind presence and support, the East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organisation, the Adi Bane Kebang, the press fraternity, the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists and the Arunachal Press Club, the Donyi Polo Yelam Kebang- Itanagar Golgii Bote Gangging, and the Ki:bo Érang Kebang, for their generous and loving response,” family members Mamang Dai, Otem and Banu Dai, Ozing and Yane Dai, and the rest of the Dai family said.

“The loss is immeasurable but so is the love left behind,” the family said.