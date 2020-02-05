Min urges dept to popularize mulberry cultivation

YAZALI, Feb 4: Education Minister Taba Tedir advised the textile & handicrafts department to popularize mulberry cultivation for silkworms, saying “the returns in terms of product and cost are much reliable than other commercial plants.”

The minister said this after inaugurating a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

Interacting with the officials of the department, led by Joint Director Hage Tatan, Tedir said, “Mulberry leaves have medicinal value and can be consumed not only by the silkworm and animals but humans as well.”

He exhorted the people to avail the benefits of SAD camps and remain informed about the government’s programmes and policies.

The minister distributed yarns to 10 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Bunkar Yojana, and gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana.

The District Health Society set up a medical camp where eye screening, free NCD screening for body pressure, sugar etc, were carried out, and awareness on the novel coronavirus created.

The camp was supervised by Yachuli ADC JT Obi and Yazali CO TW Thongdok. Villagers from Pitapool, Chulyu, Tago, Poosa and the NEEPCO benefitted from it.

DC Chukhu Takar accompanied the minister.

Meanwhile, the Tawang district administration and other government departments provided services to the people during a SAD camp organised at Mirba village on Tuesday.

Jang ADC Lobsang Wangchu Bapu inaugurated the camp, in the presence of CO Thupten Wangchu, DMO Dr Wangdi Lama, and others. (DIPROs)