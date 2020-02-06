Tobacco products, weapons seized at civil secretariat

ITANAGAR, Feb 5: Tobacco products and weapons, such as local machetes (dao), knife, rods and sticks which were seized by the security personnel at the civil secretariat here on Wednesday.

The weapons were seized from inbound vehicles.

ASSOSI S Yedi urged the public as well as the staff to refrain from bringing such weapons in the civil secretariat’s compound.

Later, the seized tobacco products and liquor were destroyed in presence of deputy secretary (SAD) CK Gohain and SSO L/Insp B Potom.

“Awareness must be created among the staff and visitors regarding consumption of tobacco related items since the civil secretariat is declared a ‘tobacco-free zone’. Not only is it injurious to health but it also makes the civil secretariat filthy and inhospitable for the staff and visitors,” said Potom.