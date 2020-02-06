HPC approves DPR for East West Industrial Corridor

ITANAGAR, Feb 5: The high-power committee (HPC) has unanimously approved the detailed project reports (DPR) for the East-West Industrial Corridor during its meeting held at the legislative assembly speakers’ conference hall here on Tuesday.

This project has been conceptualized for enhancing better connectivity of foothills region and developing the foothill areas of the state into economic and industrial zones.

The meeting under the chairmanship of Speaker Passang D Sona, after threadbare discussion, also decided to submit the DPR to the state government for its submission to the central government during this current financial year for allocation of fund for implementation of the project.

It was further resolved to acquire land for this corridor project through voluntary donations without compensation as per the Arunachal Pradesh Road Act.

All district administrations and elected public leaders have been enjoined upon to conduct meetings in their jurisdictions to appraise public on the matter and submit action taken report within 15 days’ time, informed an official release.

The alignment of the East-West Industrial Corridor (692.70 Km) has been proposed in the foothills of the state along the boundaries of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The project DPR consists of two phases (Phase – I: Pasighat to Bhairabkhund – 539.00 Km) and (Phase – II: Kanubari to Manmao – 153.70 Km).

The road alignment has been surveyed within the state boundary of Arunachal Pradesh for 2-lane with paved shoulders road as per the national highway specification. The right of way of this road shall be 24 mtr in open area and 20 mtr in built-up area, the release said.

Earlier, Highway Chief Engineer T Basar explained the status of the project through PowerPoint presentation. The consultant of the East-West Industrial Corridor also elaborated on the DPR during the meeting.