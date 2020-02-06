No directives from AYUSH ministry yet: SSO

[ Marli Kamki ]

NAHARLAGUN, Feb 5: State Surveillance Officer (SSO) for Integrated Disease Surveillance Program, Dr L Jampa informed that they have “not yet received any directive regarding the advisory issued by the AYUSH Ministry” specifying the use of homeopathy, ayurvedic practices and unani medicine for prevention of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

“On Tuesday, there was a video conference which was chaired by a Union secretary level officer for all the states and during that conference, no such advisory or orders were mentioned,” he added.

“However, we have held discussions and will look into it,” he said, while urging people not to get carried away by unverifiable news and other information about the nCoV on social media.

Reiterating that his office has also not received any information regarding the advisory issued by AYUSH Ministry, DDHS (AYUSH) Dr Dusu Laji said that “the matter is being discussed and we are looking into it.”

“The department under the SSO is effectively monitoring for any cases of this global pandemic across the state,” he added.

On 29 January, the ministry of AYUSH had issued advisories for coronavirus, specifying use of homeopathy for prevention of coronavirus, ayurvedic practices of preventive management and useful unani medicines in symptomatic management of coronavirus infection.

However, on Tuesday, the AYUSH ministry came out with a clarification that that the advisories issued by the ministry “neither claimed effective treatment or any specific drug to combat coronavirus.”

Claiming manipulations of the earlier advisory in certain news reports, the ministry appealed for the AYUSH advisory to be seen from the “right perspective” and said that “these measures are advised based on the principles of approach of respective medical system to such viral diseases where respiratory involvement is evident.”

Apart from herbal preparations, the advisory also included personal hygiene measures.

In the meantime, the SSO informed that awareness programmes are being held via radio and local cable news and other media outlets, besides constant monitoring and coordination with the ISDP units in all the districts. (The reporter is an intern at The Arunachal Times)