Metedene CLF from Arunachal wins central govt award

ITANAGAR, 3 Jul: The union Ministry of Rural Development has announced the winners of the Atmanirbhar Sangathan Awards-2024, celebrating outstanding contributions by self-help group federations across the nation.

Among the 22 cluster-level federations (CLF) selected, Metedene CLF from Sagalee block in Papum Pare district, operating under the aegis of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), has secured the third position in the ‘less than 5 years’ category for the Northeast region.

Implemented under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), the CLF has become a beacon of community-led development and local entrepreneurship.

Two office bearers from Metedene CLF will represent Arunachal Pradesh in the Independence Day celebration in New Delhi, where they will be felicitated by the rural development minister.

The selected members will also engage in a dialogue with the minister. Priority will be given to articulate leaders, especially lakhpati didis, who embody the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.