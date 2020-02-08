Roing student represents Arunachal at NICP

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Feb 7: Chondu Mihu, a Class 9 student of Divine Word School here in Lower Dibang Valley district, represented Arunachal at the nine-day National Inclusive Children’s Parliament (NICP), which concluded in New Delhi on 4 February.

Daughter of Jini Miyee and Ritige Mihu, Chondu was also selected as the secretary of the NICP-Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme is aimed at promoting children’s parliaments with child rights organisations across the country, where brilliant children can discuss issues of child rights, from the grassroots to the national level.

The Nani Maria Society (NMS), which was invited to the NICP, selected Mihu for the parliament.

“We are grateful towards Rosy Taba Gongo of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights for nominating our organisation for the NICP,” NMS chairperson Desai Linggi said.

“Very soon we will be forming children’s parliaments in different districts of Arunachal Pradesh,” Linggi said.