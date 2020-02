Two boys carrying eatables walk past a heap of trash left by previous visitors inside Polo Park in Naharlagun on Sunday. Originally established as Mahatma Gandhi Park in 1985, this lone green space situated on a hillock has faced numerous threats, ranging from encroachment to lately becoming a ‘moonshine spot’ for school-going adolescents. Over the last few years, the park has also been witnessing the number of visitors increase abnormally during nighttime. – Marli Kamki