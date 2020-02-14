CS visits RGU’s Edusat Hub

RONO HILLS, Feb 13: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar visited the ‘EduSat Hub’ at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Thursday to assess and experience the virtual mode of teaching and learning.

Ten schools in different parts of the state equipped with EduSat facility also participated in the demo class in mathematics “through linear equation experience” via video conference, RGU Registrar (in-charge) Dr David Pertin informed in a release.

“The students participating from the far-flung classrooms

interacted with the resource persons and also got their doubts clarified,” Dr Pertin said.

Later, the CS interacted with the students and advised them to be “engaged in productive work, so that they can utilize their time towards scholastic and co-scholastic areas like sports, dance, art and music.”

Kumar encouraged the teachers and the administrators present to “desire and strive for cent percent results by giving their cent percent efforts towards shaping the human resource of the state.”

The CS also visited the university’s faculty of life sciences, its computer science & engineering department, the ‘botanic garden’, the orchidarium, the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies, and other facilities.

He suggested that the RGU enter into MoUs with leading agro-based universities abroad “for better exposure of students.”

RGU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha, apprised Kumar of the university’s achievements, and highlighted some of the best practices of the university, such as up-to-date syllabi, conducting exams and declaring results on time, and the academic collaborations with leading organisations.

Dr Pertin briefed the CS and his team on “the languages, culture and biodiversity efforts of the university towards protection of endangered languages, border trade and cross-cultural and strategic studies, functioning and administration system of RGU.”

Among others, Education Secretary Niharika Rai, Education Special Secretary Santosh Kumar, IT Special Secretary Bhanu Prabha, Secondary Education Director Gania Leij, and EduSat state nodal officer Dr AK Mishra accompanied the chief secretary.