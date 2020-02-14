Event held to improve Siluk village

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

SILUK, Feb 13: The Swachh Siluk Abhiyan and the Lukne Village Organisation jointly organised an event in Siluk village, in East Siang district, on Thursday to further improve the cleanliness, green cover and sustainable livelihood of the locals.

Siluk was recently declared the cleanest village in the district.

Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng, who along with DC Kinny Singh attended the event, said the residents of Siluk have brought a drastic change in the village by successfully implementing the Swachch Bharat Mission during the last few months.

He advised the villagers to “continue the trend and work harder to attain the status of the cleanest village in the entire state in the coming days.”

He suggested to the village’s youths and women to undergo skill development training to create self-employment avenues in the tourism sector.

“The traditional practices, food habits and homestay hospitality of the local tribals attract different Indian communities. Moreover, the area, endowed with natural bounties, has rich potential for the development of tourism,” Tayeng said, and urged the local youths to “undergo technology training to harness the natural resources.”

Responding to a memorandum, the MLA assured to take initiative for the construction of a shed to confine stray cattle and for constructing a drain in the village to dispose of excess rainwater.

The DC assured the villagers of logistic support to “boost cleanliness and develop road and school infrastructures.”

Public leader Dr Danggi Perme requested the MLA to urge the state government to grant a developmental package for promotion of rural infrastructure and livelihood in Siluk.

Among others, Pasighat ADC Tatdo Borang, Mebo ADC Hage Lailang, government officials, and GBs attended the event.