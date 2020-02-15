Arunachal contributes 10 medals to country’s tally

ITANAGAR, Feb 14: Arunachal contributed 10 medals, including two gold, to India’s medal tally at the Wako India Open International Kickboxing Tournament, which was held at Talkotora stadium in New Delhi from 9 to 13 February.

Bialok Ragit and Monda Sangno bagged the gold in the senior K1 event, beating their respective opponents from Jordan and Kazakhstan.

While Ragit clinched his medal in the below 75 kg bodyweight category, Sangno won in the below 51 kg category.

Arunachal also bagged five silver and three bronze medals in the tournament.

The silver medalists were Robin Deori (-71kg), Hura Maming (-63 kg), Monjit Yein (-55kg), Jumli Kato (69kg) and Charu Tach (-79kg). Deori and Maming won the silvers in the senior K1 events, while Yein bagged his medal in the full contact event. Kato and Tach won

the medals in the junior light contact and the senior point fight event, respectively.

Tara Dodum (-60kg), Dolang John (-84 kg) and Dibyajeet Jha (-69kg) won the bronze medals.

While Dodum won his medal in the full contact event in the senior category, John and Jha won in point fight and kick light division, respectively.

Charu Govin was the chef de mission, and Gopal Moran and Jumi Basar were the manager and the coach of the state team.

Besides hosts India, the tournament was participated in by six nations, including Nepal, Ukraine and Bangladesh.