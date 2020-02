Union Home Minister Amit Shah waters a Rudraksh sapling he planted in the front lawn of the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on 20 February. Besides Governor BD Mishra, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, DCM Chowna Mein, union MoS’ Jitendra Singh and Kiren Rijiju, and Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present on the occasion. (Raj Bhavan)