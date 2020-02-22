Changlang’s Kimsing receives best cooperator award

ITANAGAR, Feb 21: Changlang District Cooperative Union chairman PK Kimsing won the Dorjee Khandu Memorial Best Cooperator Award for his contribution towards the cooperative movement in Arunachal.

The Dorjee Khandu Memorial Best Cooperative Society Award was presented to the Itanagar Urban Cooperative Thrift & Credit Society Ltd for its contribution towards economic uplift of members of the weaker sections of the society through microfinance. The awards consist of a citation, a memento, and Rs 51,000 each.

Both the awards, instituted by the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd, were handed over to the awardees by Governor BD Mishra during the Statehood Day celebration here on Friday.

The Apex Bank instituted the awards in the two categories in honour of late chief minister Dorjee Khandu to commemorate his outstanding contributions to the cooperative movement in general and the revival and growth of the Apex Bank in particular.

The awards are conferred every year on Statehood Day.