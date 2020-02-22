Book on Singphos of NE released

AALO, Feb 21: A book titled Singphos of North East India: A Historical Study of Syncretic Worldview of Traditional and Modernity, authored by Dr Goken Geyi, was released by chief guest Dibang Tatak on the occasion of the Statehood Day celebration here in West Siang district on Thursday.

A resident of Karbak Moku village in Kamba circle, Dr Geyi has a doctorate in history, and is currently serving as assistant professor at the government model school in Geku, Upper Siang district.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Geyi informed that she conducted research to “cover a wide range of insights into that particular tribe and fruitful for the coming generation and also for the people of this state,” the DIPRO reported.

Dr Geyi also said the work is “a direction towards encouraging young writers of the state.”