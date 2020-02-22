Legal aid, marriage registration camp held

ITANAGAR, Feb 21: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) organized a ‘mass marriage registration-cum-free legal counselling camp’ at IG Park here during the Statehood Day celebration on Thursday.

Organized in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, the Papum Pare DLSA and the capital complex administration, the camp was aimed at making justice available to all sections of the society.

It was manned by legal aid counsels and paralegal volunteers who provided free marriage registration and legal counselling services.

Altogether 1008 people visited the camp, and 404 marriage registration applications were received, “which shall be processed further with the marriage officer for registration purposes,” APSLSA OSD Dani Belo informed.