Mushroom cultivation trg imparted

ITANAGAR, Feb 24: Twenty unemployed youths and students participated in a training programme on mushroom cultivation, organized by the North East Institute of Science & Technology (NEIST), in collaboration with the NE regional centre of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment & Sustainable Development, here on Monday.

During the training, the NEIST’s Senior Technical Officer, Dr Budhen Chandra Baruah, made a PowerPoint presentation on the nutritional and medicinal value of mushrooms, and the prospects of commercial cultivation of mushroom for sustainable socioeconomic development.

Dr Baruah also presented a demonstration on preparing mushroom bags.