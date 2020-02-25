SBAP’s ‘Seva Bhavan’ inaugurated

PASIGHAT, Feb 24: Seva Bhavan, the ‘office-cum-seva kendra (service centre)’ of Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh (SBAP), was inaugurated at Gumin Nagar here in East Siang district on Monday by the RSS’s Sunil Deshpande.

In his address, Deshpande urged the workers and well-wishers of Seva Bharati to make the best use of the office “for constructive society-building activities,” and enumerated the services carried out by Seva Bharati across the country.

SBAP president Tanon Tatak presented a report on the service projects under the organization, and said similar seva kendras would soon be established in Namsai and Dibrugarh (Assam).

The seva kendra in Dibrugarh will be solely for patients and attendants from Arunachal visiting the city’s hospitals, he said.

Former DDHS, Dr BC Sarma, and Pasighat Seva Bharati unit secretary, Dr Kaling Jerang, also spoke. Several MLAs, former ministers and RSS office bearers attended the programme. (DIPRO)