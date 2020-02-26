Nyokum Yullo greetings

ITANAGAR, Feb 25: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor BD Mishra have in separate messages greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Nyokum Yullo festival of the Nyishi community.

The chief minister in his message hailed the Nyishis for “zealously safeguarding their rich culture and reliving their tradition by celebrating Nyokum Yullo with zeal and enthusiasm in traditional fervour.”

He expressed hope that Nyokum Yullo this year would bring in good health and wealth for the people of the state.

He also expressed optimism that the state government’s commitment to fund all indigenous festivals of the state would materialize soon “with the support of all.”

“May Ane Nyokum shower her choicest blessings on our Nyishi brethrens and all sentient beings of the world,” Khandu prayed.

The governor in his message expressed hope that the celebration would invoke the blessings of Ane Nyokum for peace, harmony, wellbeing and prosperity of the people of the state.

It is through the state’s indigenous festivals that “our tribal folds weave together the triumphs of their inherited legacies,” Mishra said.

“The joyous celebration of this festival… provides an opportunity to the members of the Nyishi community to present the diversity of the cultural richness of Arunachal Pradesh,” the governor said, and conveyed his best wishes to one and all for successful celebration of Nyokum Yullo. (CM’s PR Cell & Raj Bhavan)