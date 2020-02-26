ENNG operative in police net

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMPONG, Feb 25: An Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) operative, identified as Sampoi Mossang, was apprehended by a joint team comprising personnel of the police, the CRPF and the Assam Rifles from the market here in Changlang district on Monday.

A local resident, Mossang was found guilty of extorting money from the shopkeepers here in the name of the militant outfit. During interrogation, he admitted to his involvement in extortion activities in the market area here.

Mossang was handed over to the police on the same day.