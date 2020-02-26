Women should be aware of their rights: APSCW chairperson

SUNPURA, Feb 25: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson, Radhilu Chai Techi, urged women to be aware of their rights “and strive towards becoming economically and politically independent for the betterment of their families and the society as a whole.”

She said this during a legal awareness programme organized by the Mishmi Welfare Society (MWS), in collaboration with the APSCW, here in Lohit district on Tuesday.

Issues such as compulsory registration of marriage, free legal aid, skill development, domestic violence, crimes against women, drug abuse, etc, were discussed during the programme.

The APSCW chairperson also spoke on issues like polygamy and customary practices which discriminate against girl children and women, and urged parents to educate their girl children and support them in completing their education.

Techi informed that the APSCW has asked the state government to provide free and compulsory education to girl children till graduation.

“The commission has also submitted a pre-budget memorandum to the government, seeking special scholarship for girl children for higher and technical studies, besides granting of special loan to women entrepreneurs,” she added.

APSCW Vice-Chairperson Heyomai Tawsik and advocate Likha Joya also spoke.

Sunpura EAC V Bellai, Tezu DPAC nodal officer, Dr S Towang, ADO Soronso Chaitom, advocate J Manyu, CDPO Sujan Krisiko Chai, AMWWS secretary S Tayeng, MWS secretary Chawsa Takeliang, and CWC chairperson Soai Kri were among the resource persons.