Pre-NAAC team on two-day visit to RGU

RONO HILLS, Feb 27: A three-member pre-NAAC team from the University Grants Commission’s National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) started its two-day academic and administrative audit of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Thursday as part of the preparations for the forthcoming NAAC visit to the lone central university of the state.

The pre-NAAC team, headed by Barpeta (Assam)-based Bhattadev University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Birinchi Kumar Das, with Prof Niranjan Roy from Assam University, Silchar, and Prof Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar from Dibrugarh University as members, is visiting all the departments, institutes, cells, branches and centres of RGU to assess the university’s preparedness for the peer team’s visit in a couple of months.

“This time, RGU is going for a dual mode of accreditation, covering both regular and distance learning modes, which is first of its kind in entire Northeast,” the university informed in a release.

Interacting with RGU’s authorities, Prof Das observed that “the university has all the components which need proper showcasing.” He advised the varsity to work to create a benchmark to be followed by other universities of the region.

Prof Rajkonwar emphasized on “projecting gender budgeting mechanism,” while Prof Roy observed that “the university has the potentiality to reach the academic heights and be counted amongst the best universities of the country.”

Prof Rajkonwar urged all to be a part in building the “university of excellence” in a scientific manner.

Later, the visiting team formed three sub-committees which separately visited the faculties of science & technology, social sciences, and commerce & management and languages, and offered inputs based on their observations.

RGU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha, expressed optimism that the team’s visit would “yield its expected results, benefitting immensely the university to prepare for the NAAC peer team visit in next three months’ time.”

Earlier, RGU Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Prof Amitava Mitra, made a PowerPoint presentation highlighting the vision, objectives and achievements of the university since its inception.

The team will also interact with all other stakeholders of the university, including faculty members, officers and officials, research scholars, students, teachers, staffs, alumni association, and parents of the students, during their stay in the campus.