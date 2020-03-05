Governor, CM co-chair review meeting of APPSC

ITANAGAR, Mar 4: Governor BD Mishra chaired a review meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and emphasised on flawless conduct of the state service examination.

Meeting with the APPSC chairman and members, the governor underscored that there must be correct supervision of the examination processes at every step. “Every officer should be held accountable fully for his role in conduct of the examination,” he said.

The governor also shared his experiences and ideas with the commission members for question paper setting, examination centre arrangement and strong room operation, answer sheet, result compilation and viva voce. He advised the commission on ensuring videography in the examination and interview centres and surveillance by anti-copying flying squads.

The governor suggested to the commission members to plan centralized paper setting and evaluation processes.

Taking part in the discussion, the chief minister said that there is a shortage of administrative and police officers in entry grade, which is affecting the governance. He assured full cooperation of the state government and expressed his hope that very soon the commission will recommend the best human resources on merit for the state services.

The chief minister also advised the APPSC officers to be extra careful and perform their duty with dedication.

The deputy chief minister, chief secretary Naresh Kumar and members of the APPSC also participated in the discussion to improve the working of the commission.

Earlier, APPSC Chairman Nipo Nabam gave a presentation regarding the status of the commission and highlighted the ensuing schedules of the APPSC. He also briefed regarding the future course of actions by the commission, and suggested the state government approve combined examinations for engineering, police and forest services.

APPSC Members Tsering Naksang, Gamli Padu and former major general Ganesh Singh Bisht, besides the controller of examination and senior officials of the APPSC, along with Inspector General of Police Chuku Apa were present in the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)