Depopulation in border villages an exception, not the norm: CM

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 5: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that depopulation in the border villages of the state is an exception and not the norm.

Responding to MLA Lokam Tassar, who said that depopulation in border villages in Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri districts was a security threat, the chief minister said possible facilities are being provided to border villagers under the BADP. He said that BADP fund is being equally distributed to the border districts and it is for the elected representatives to ensure that the funds are properly utilized.

Tassar said that people were migrating from the border villages because of lack of government facilities.

Speaking in the legislative assembly, the MLA said that villages were being deserted, “which is a cause of concern.”

Khandu said that depopulation is “an exception to a few districts as most border villages still have people living there.”

He cited the example of his own constituency, Mukto, which shares international border with Tibet-China and Bhutan. People there still work hard and stay in difficult circumstances.

Govt is aware of drug menace: Felix

The government is fully aware of the drug menace in the state and efforts are being put in place to control it, Home Minister Bamang Felix informed the house on Thursday.

“We are fully aware of the magnitude of the problem,” he said. “Drug use is rampant across the state and efforts are being put to stop it.”

Admitting that modalities have not been prepared for creating an anti-drug taskforce, he said “it is not only the responsibility of the department but the entire state to come together to check it, as it has spread across the state.”

Felix said brown sugar is the new threat in the state.