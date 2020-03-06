Dharna staged to protest killing of Ct Tapop Yajo: union places demand

AALO, Mar 5: The West Siang District Bar Association staged a dharna outside the deputy commissioner’s office here on Thursday to register protest over the killing of IRBn constable Tapop Yajo, who was shot dead on early Tuesday morning by unknown miscreant(s) in the premises of the CJM court.

The association submitted a memorandum to the administration, demanding handing over of the case to the SIT; immediate arrest of the culprit(s); enhancement of security forces and installation of high-mast lighting in the court premises; and providing immediate relief to the family of the deceased.

Members of the ABK, the Bo Ramo-Bokar Welfare Society-Aalo,

the Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Confederation, the Aalo unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Welfare Society, the Arunachal Law Students’ Union, the All Shi-Yomi Students’ Union, the Aalo Town Public Welfare and Development Society, the Kargu Kardi Students’ Union, the Galo Students’ Union, and the West Siang District Students’ Union also participated in the dharna.

Meanwhile, the executive members of the Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench Bar Association visited Aalo to assess the ground situation.

The members met the district judge and the chief judicial magistrate, and discussed the lacunae related to security.

The bar association expressed concern over the withdrawing of security from the CJM court’s premises by the West Siang SP without the approval of the government and the high court judge.

“Instead of withdrawing, additional force should have been deployed. If all the files related to cases like murder, rape and other criminal case are stolen, the SP will be in trouble. Moreover, the CJM has nothing to do with infrastructure. It’s the state government that should provide extra fund for infrastructure,” the association said in a statement.

The All Memba Students’ Union in a representation to the West Siang DC on Thursday sought the arrest of the culprit(s) involved in the killing of constable Tapop Yajo within 48 hours.

The union also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore, along with a government job, for the family of the deceased; erecting a statue of late Yajo in the court premises within a week’s time; and observing 3 March every year as ‘martyr’s day’ in memory of the late constable.

The DIPRO reports that the administration and the police in West Siang district are working overtime to find clues to the killing of IRBn constable Tapop Yajo while he was on duty at the district court building in Aalo.

Led by the DSP, the police are also conducting a thorough inquiry into the incidents of arson that had occurred at the court building earlier.

Police sources informed that several persons with criminal records have been rounded up and grilled at the Aalo police station. The administration said eight night vision CCTV cameras had been installed in the court building, and that adequate lighting has also been provided in the area in view of the past incidents.

Investigation is underway and all-out efforts will be made to arrest the culprit(s), it said. (DIPRO)