Preparation on in full swing for State Olympic Games

AOA urges MLAs to help their DOAs

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 6: Preparations are on in full swing for the 3rd State Olympic Games to be held in the capital complex from 13 to 16 March.

Not less that 1500 athletes and officials from all the 25 districts, the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Control Board and the Arunachal Pradesh Police Sports Control Board are expected to participate in the Games’ third edition, which is being organized by the Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA).

AOA secretary-general Abraham K Techi has advised the athletes to bring with them warm clothing and light bedding.

He urged the MLAs to extend help in whatever way possible to their respective district Olympic associations (DOA) to participate in the Games as the DOAs do not have enough resources.

“The AOA will provide food and accommodation to the participating athletes, besides bearing the expenses of their to and fro journey,” Abraham said.

While sports climbing, shooting, basketball and paragliding will make their maiden appearance in the Games, the 11 other disciplines that will feature in the Games are archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, football, judo, karate, table tennis, Taekwondo, weightlifting and Wushu.

The events will be conducted at different venues within the capital complex.

While the track & field events (athletics) will be conducted at the RGU ground, archery, boxing, football (women), judo, sports climbing, Taekwondo and Wushu will be held at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy.

Badminton and table tennis will be conducted at the Raj Bhavan badminton hall and the MLA cottage indoor hall, respectively. The venues for basketball and weightlifting are RGU and Nyikum Niya Hall, Nirjuli.

The shooting competition will be conducted at Lekhi, and karate at Marik Academy (of karate) in Chimpu.