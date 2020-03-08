Candidate and alleged broker claim to have loan dealing

APSSB scam

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 7: Information has emerged that the suspected candidate in Namsai who had allegedly paid money to an alleged broker to clear the common examination for lower divisional clerk/junior secretariat assistant conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has claimed to have paid the money to clear a debt and not for the examination.

Sources informed that the candidate, identified as a female, did not clear the examination held on 2 February, although she is said to have paid Rs 6 lakhs to a man.

Earlier reports had suggested that she had paid Rs 7 lakhs.

During investigation, the two claimed to have had a “loan dealing,” and that the payment had nothing to do with the examination.

Reportedly, some people claiming to be brokers for such examinations take hefty amounts of cash from candidates, even though they have no role in the examination process or have any link with those involved in conducting the exams.

The brokers coax candidates into paying, and if they (the candidates) clear the examination on their own, the brokers keep the money; if the candidates fail, they return the money in most cases.

Usually, a legal bond is signed on the pretext of a loan or other reasons, so that the candidate is not duped off the money they paid to the broker.

Reportedly, this is the modus operandi (signing a bond or affidavit) many people opt for when paying for examinations. But since the candidate did not clear the examination, it leaves no solid ground on which to apprehend either of them.