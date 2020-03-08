IJU calls for benefits for women journalists

APUWJ president Amar Sangno made IJU nat’l secy

ITANAGAR, Mar 7: In view of the International Women’s Day, the Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has demanded full maternity leave and other benefits for working women journalists across the state, as per the guidelines set by the court of law.

During the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the IJU, held at Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, from 4-5 March, a resolution reiterating the IJU’s demand for benefits for working women journalists was taken.

Representatives of journalists’ unions from 13 states of the country participated in the meeting.

The IJU also demanded that media managements across the nation do away with night shift duties for working women journalists, and “if possible, facilitate transportation services for such women journalists.”

The union also reiterated the demands it has already made to the central government for implementation of the Majithia Wage Board recommendations in the newspaper houses; bringing electronic and digital media under the purview of the Working Journalists Act; adequate compensation for journalists who were harmed and/or incurred damages of properties during the recent communal riots in Delhi; and keeping the Working Journalists Act out of the labour code.

Meanwhile, the IJU during its NEC meeting appointed Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) president Amar Sangno as the IJU’s national secretary.

“It is very encouraging for the press fraternity of the state that the IJU has acknowledged the hard work and contributions of Arunachal’s press community towards upholding the values and ethics of journalism. The state’s press community welcomes the IJU’s decision to appoint Sangno as its national secretary,” said Arunachal Press Club general secretary Tanom Jerang.

“At the same time, the state’s press community hopes that the new national secretary will continue his endeavour of making freedom of expression a guaranteed right both in paper and in practice,” Jerang said.