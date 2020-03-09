Arunachal bag 2 gold, 2 silver at AIFSP

ITANAGAR, Mar 8: Arunachal bagged two gold and an equal number of silver medals in the All India Forest Sports Meet (AIFSP) which concluded here in Odisha on 7 March.

While Techi Khilli and Pema Ladon won gold in the mixed doubles event, Ladon, pairing with Taring Yania, clinched the second goal in the women’s doubles event.

Khilli and Ladon won the final match 21-15, 21-14. Lodon and Yania won their match 13-21, 21-14, 21-15.

Yania and Lodon settled for the silvers in the women’s singles (open) and veteran women’s singles, respectively, after giving tough fights in the final, informed team manager Chukhu Loma.