NSCN (R) operative arrested

MANMAO, Mar 8: A joint team of the 9 Assam Rifles and the police in Changlang apprehended an underground (UG) operative from here on 7 March.

The operative, identified as self-styled NSCN (R) sergeant major Ngijong Mungrey, was arrested during an operation launched by the joint team upon receiving information about the presence of an UG element in between the Tirap river and New Longtoi area here.

An AK-47 assault rifle, along with ammunition, combat dress and a mobile phone was recovered from Mungrey’s possession.

Changlang SP Mihin Gambo informed that a criminal case has been registered at the Manmao police station against the operative.