Covid 19: Two asymptomatic persons put in home isolation as precaution

NAHARLAGUN, Mar 9: Two persons from Arunachal with history of returning from Covid-19 affected countries are under home isolation following their return to the state and are asymptomatic (showing no symptoms of the virus), informed the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme’s (IDSP) State Surveillance Officer (SSO), Dr L Jampa.

As per the list of passengers shared by the central government, six others from Arunachal who have returned from Covid-19 affected countries are also asymptomatic and at present outside of the state.

“Their observation is being followed up by the respective state surveillance units, while the four who have returned are being tracked by the district surveillance units,” Dr Jampa said.

During an emergency meeting convened by Health Minister Alo Libang at the health services directorate here on Monday, Dr Jampa informed that screening for the group of students returning from Delhi on a special train will be done on their arrival.

He also made a presentation on the Covid-19 outbreak, the steps taken so far by the health department, and the preparedness and the strategy adopted for cluster containment of any cases of Covid-19 which may be detected.

“As per the protocol for lab testing for Covid-19 issued by the union health & family welfare ministry, lab testing for Covid-19 will be done for only those persons who have symptoms (cough, cold, running nose or difficulty in breathing) and having a travel history to any of the Covid-19 affected countries/areas with local transmission during last 14 days or those who have had contact with Covid-19 positive persons,” Dr Jampa said.

Collection of samples (throat swab) will be done at TRIHMS (Naharlagun), BPGH (Pasighat) and all district and general hospitals, Dr Jampa informed.

The samples will be sent to and tested at designated laboratories.

For Arunachal, the designated labs are at the ICMR in Dibrugarh, and the Guwahati Medical College, in Assam.

The meeting was attended by the directors of health services and TRIHMS, the dean of TRIHMS medical college, the TRIHMS CMS, and officials of the health department.

Additionally, the public has been advised on when and how to use masks:

# If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection.

# Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

# Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

# If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.

# Before putting on a mask, clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

# Cover mouth and nose with mask and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

# Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol- based hand rub or soap and water.

# Replace the mask with a new one as soon as it is damp and do not re-use single-use masks.

# To remove the mask: remove it from behind (do not touch the front of mask); discard immediately in a closed bin; clean hands with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.