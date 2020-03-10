Draw of lots for ZPC reservation on 12 Mar

ITANAGAR/YUPIA, Mar 9: The panchayati raj department has informed that the draw of lots to determine the seats reserved for women in respect of the offices of zilla parishad chairpersons (ZPC) will be held at the panchayati raj directorate here on 12 March, at 4 pm.

DIPRO adds: Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu on Monday chaired a meeting in Yupia in connection with the forthcoming panchayati raj (PR) elections.

The matter of drawing of lots for reservation for women in the PR elections in the district was also discussed. The DC instructed the ROs and the AROs of the district to conduct the elections judiciously.

ADC Tabang Bodung also spoke.