Miscreant opens fire at residence

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Mar, 11: Unidentified miscreant(s) allegedly opened fire at a private residence in the Golden Market here in Upper Subansiri district, creating panic among the residents on Monday night.

Although there was no report of any casualty, the incident triggered panic among the residents of the area.

While the motive behind the firing is still not known, a glass window was pierced by a shot. Reportedly, the firing occurred between 9 pm to 10 pm.

Meanwhile, the public here raised question on the law and order situation in the township. They also lodged a complaint with police, demanding immediate apprehension of the miscreant(s).