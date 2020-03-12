NAHARLAGUN, Mar 11: Thirteen-day micro-entrepreneurship development training on ‘mushroom and food processing’ started at G-extension, here on Wednesday.

The programme is organized by the Naharlagun-based Rural Development Society (RDS), in collaboration with the CSIR-NEIST.

Inaugurating the programme, Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom advised the trainees not to depend totally on bank loans, but to work hard in taking up any developmental scheme and project for improving their economic condition.

“Arunachal in no more a white coloured job producing state and it is for the people to be self dependent through hard work, dedication and sincerity by forming self-help groups,” the DC said. He also appealed to make Arunachal Pradesh a drug-free and one of the most peaceful states in the country.

Earlier NEIST principal Dr Chandan Tamuli explained about the objective of the programme.

Many resources persons, including RDS president Tabu Dui also spoke on the occasion. (DIPR)