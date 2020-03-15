Two students die of wild fruit poisoning

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Mar 14: Two students in Anjaw district are reported to have died after consuming wild fruits on Friday.

The students were from a government residential school in Sarti, near Wallong. While one died on the way to the hospital, the other passed away in the hospital in Wallong.

Four students were evacuated early in the morning to Tezu, in Lohit district, as they were in serious condition, while the remaining students were brought later.

Lohit DMO, Dr Sanjinglu Chai Pul, said, “Twenty-five children who are in the general hospital in Tezu are stable but dehydrated because of the vomiting.”

Dr Chai said that all the students, who are being treated by a paediatrician, are expected to be released on Sunday.

The DMO said investigation is underway regarding the poisoning.

The students are aged between 7 and 13 years, Anjaw DC Dagbom Riba said.

According to reports, the children ate the wild fruits growing near the residential school.